Turkish giants Galatasaray will soon make ‘official contact’ with Premier League side Wolves in a bid to do a deal to bring Mario Lemina back to Istanbul.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder had a loan spell with Galatasaray in the 2019/20 campaign and the Turkish club have a good view of him.

They are bidding to strengthen this summer to see off attempts by a now Jose Mourinho led Fenerbahce to dethrone them in the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Lemina is wanted back at Galatasaray and, according to Turkish daily Fotomac (via GS Gazete), ‘official contact’ will be made with Wolves soon.

It is claimed that Lemina is ‘keen’ on making the move back to Galatasaray.

The Turkish side are expected to put an offer of €4m on the table to try to sign Lemina.

Wolves have no pressing need to make player sales this summer, but raising cash would give Gary O’Neil more money to spend.

Lemina made the move to Molineux from French side Nice in the 2023 January transfer window.