Wolves are interested in getting their hands on Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia, with the player also pushing for a move to the Premier League.

Dia joined Salernitana on a permanent deal last summer after spending a season on loan at the Italian club from Villarreal.

However, he had a dreadful last season at the club, scoring four times and did not play for the club after February.

Dia is prepared to move on from Salernitana, who got relegated from Serie A, and the forward is attracting attention from Wolves.

Wolves tried to sign him last summer as well and according to Italian outlet Tuttosalernitana, they have rekindled their interest in him.

The club are in the market for a striker and Dia is seen as a viable option for the upcoming transfer window.

The forward is pushing for a move to the Premier League and would be keen on an offer from Wolves.

Salernitana are looking to recoup the €12m they paid for Dia last summer to sign him on a permanent deal.