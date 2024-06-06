Polish top flight side Cracovia are keen to strengthen their goalkeeping department and have made a move towards Liverpool for an addition.

Two of Cracovia’s first team goalkeepers are moving on this summer on free transfers and the Polish side need to replenish their depth in the shot-stopper department.

They are looking towards Liverpool to an option and towards Reds goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

Cracovia have gone in with a loan with option to buy offer for the 20-year-old goalkeeper, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

While the outcome is yet to be known, it is suggested that the swoop is rated as ‘unlikely’ and there are currently no advanced talks with Liverpool.

Mrozek was on the bench on five occasions in Liverpool’s Europa League run this season, while he also made the bench for a Premier League clash with Burnley in February.

The goalkeeper is a Poland Under-20 international and highly rated.

Whether Cracovia will be able to make any progress on a deal to bring in Mrozek this summer remains to be seen.

For Mrozek though it would be an opportunity to play top flight football in Poland.