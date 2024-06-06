Manchester United and Newcastle United have had no new talks to resolve the situation around Dan Ashworth’s impending move to Old Trafford, according to the Northern Echo.

Ashworth has been on gardening leave since he told Newcastle that he would like to take up the sporting director’s role at Manchester United.

Newcastle want a fee of £20m as compensation for his departure but Manchester United reportedly only offered a figure of £3m.

Ashworth has taken Newcastle to arbitration to force through a move but there were suggestions that the two clubs would soon sit down together to thrash out a deal.

However, it has been claimed that the situation around Ashworth’s messy divorce with Newcastle remains unchanged.

No new talks have taken place between the two clubs to resolve the situation and allow him to join Manchester United.

Newcastle are also in the process of identifying a successor to Ashworth as they are looking to bring in a new sporting director.

There is an expectation that once a new sporting director is in place, Newcastle will want to facilitate Ashworth’s departure sooner.