Manchester City have slammed the door on Atletico Madrid’s approach for Julian Alvarez this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Alvarez is an important part of Pep Guardiola’s squad and scored 19 times in all competitions last season despite not being a certain starter.

There have been rumours brewing that Atletico Madrid are planning an ambitious move to take the Argentinian to the Wanda Metropolitano.

The club were aware that a move would be complicated but they were hoping to try out their luck with a potential loan deal.

However, according to Spanish daily Marca, Manchester City delivered a resounding no when Atletico Madrid made an approach.

The Premier League champions made it clear that they are in no mood to let Alvarez leave even on a loan deal.

The Argentinian World Cup winner is seen as a key player for the squad going forward and there is no inclination to move him on.

Manchester City’s position at the moment is inflexible and Atletico Madrid feel that it could only change if they can convince Alvarez to agree to a move.