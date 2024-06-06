Rangers played a big part in helping to make Portugal Under-21 international Fabio Silva a better player, the man himself has admitted.

Silva joined Rangers on loan from Wolves in the winter transfer window and scored six times in all competitions for the Ibrox club.

He featured 25 times and played an important part for Gers boss Philippe Clement in the latter half of the just-concluded season.

The forward indicated that he enjoyed playing for Rangers as the loan stint made him a more complete player as he was used in a different position.

Silva admitted that playing in a different position has made him a more confident player and he is now prepared to play in multiple positions going forward.

“Rangers have made me more complete”, the Wolves forward told Spanish outlet Relevo.

“I have played in a different position [as a left winger], I have scored goals and I have felt good.

“Before I only played as a nine, [but] now I can play in all attacking positions, whether in the wing, up front or as a midfielder.”

Rangers do not have the finances to try and sign Silva on a permanent deal from Wolves in the summer.

He is likely to leave on another loan and it remains to be seen whether Rangers try to re-sign him.