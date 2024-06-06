Tottenham Hotspur have taken up the option in Joe Rodon’s contract to extend his stay by another year to cash in on him after an impressive season with Leeds United, according to football.london.

Rodon enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Whites in the Championship last season, helping them reach the playoff final only to fall short to Southampton at Wembley.

Following the end of his loan spell at Leeds, he is back at his parent club awaiting clarity on his future.

Rodon’s contract with Tottenham was initially set to run until 30th June if the London-based club decided against exercising the extension clause.

However, Rodon was informed last month that the option to extend would be taken.

It will prevent Rodon from leaving the club on a free transfer and will allow Tottenham to pocket money from his sale.

Rodon is expected to draw interest this summer after his spell at Leeds, with the Whites potential suitors to sign him again.

It will also help Tottenham accumulate money to sign players of manager Ange Postecoglou’s liking.