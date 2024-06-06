Sunderland are now working on a final three-man shortlist in their pursuit of a new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Their search for a new manager has turned into a full-blown saga with still not preferred candidate in place.

Sunderland were confident that they would be in a position to finalise the appointment of a new manager as soon as last season ended.

However, they have had to move on from their interest in a couple of names and are now working on a final shortlist.

It has been claimed that they have prepared a three-man shortlist in their pursuit of a new manager.

It emerged recently that former AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen was under consideration at the Stadium of Light.

The Dutchman’s name has been included on the final shortlist as Sunderland look to get someone in the building soon.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor is in the frame for Sunderland after two promotions and is on the shortlist.

St. Mirren’s Irish manager Stephen Robinson is the final name the club are considering at the moment.

The Buddies boss would be available for compensation as low as £250,000.