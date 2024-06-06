Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on VfB Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has expressed the need to properly reinforce his Spurs squad after they squandered their chance to finish in the top four with a poor end to last season.

The Tottenham boss wants more defensive options in his squad and Spurs are looking at several centre-backs ahead of the transfer window opening.

And according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Stuttgart’s 25-year-old defender Ito is one of the players Spurs are closely monitoring.

Ito was at the heart of the Stuttgart team last season that finished second and ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

His performances have turned heads and Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on the defender.

The Japanese has a €30m release clause in his contract, which makes it a straightforward deal for the north London club.

However, Postecoglou would have to convince the defender to give up on the chance of playing Champions League football next season to move to Spurs.

Ito also has suitors in Saudi Arabia where Al Ahli are considering signing him as part of their transfer plans.