Watford need Valencia star Declan Frith to snub a recommendation from Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood if he is to end up at Vicarage Road.

The 22-year-old is currently on the books at Valencia’s B team, but could move on this summer as he is drawing interest and is keen to leave Los Che.

Getafe, where Greenwood played this season, are keen to snap up the midfielder this summer.

They face competition from Watford, who have, according to Spanish daily Marca, met today with the player’s entourage to stress they will ‘go after him’.

Watford are strongly competing for the signature of Frith and have a financial advantage, but the player’s priority is to stay in Spain, which is a boost for Getafe.

Another boost is that Greenwood has spoken to Frith to give him an idea of what life is like at Getafe.

The Manchester United loan star has given a glowing recommendation of Getafe to Frith and talked up the move.

Frith’s representatives have told Valencia that their client wants to move and Getafe are hoping to make a move ‘as soon as possible’ to snap him up.