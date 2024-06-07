German Bundesliga club Mainz are optimistic that they will be able to do a deal with Liverpool to land a Reds defender on a permanent basis this summer.

Liverpool had players out on loan this season and they are scheduled back at Anfield over the summer, where new boss Arne Slot will take a look at them.

The Dutchman will be looking to run the rule over the players he has inherited and make judgements about them.

One player due back in Sepp van den Berg, who was on loan at Mainz this season and made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga.

He is keen to move on from Liverpool on a permanent basis and the Reds have slapped a huge £20m asking price on his head.

That is too high for Mainz, but the club are in talks with Liverpool and, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), they are optimistic.

Van den Berg would be happy to return to Mainz and the German side believe there is a deal to be done with Liverpool.

Other sides are also showing interest in Van den Berg however and Mainz’s job could be made much tougher if they indicate they will get closer to Liverpool’s price.