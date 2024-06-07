AJ Bell and George Downing have gone in with a bid for Everton as they aim to restore the Toffees to their former glories, according to Sky Sports News.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is looking for new buyers after a proposed takeover from 777 Partners collapsed.

777 Partners were hit by financial concerns and were unable to complete the necessary steps before the agreement expired at the end of May.

A number of parties are now trying to step into the breach and buy Everton, with UK business pair Bell and Downing in with a bid.

They have put in an offer to Moshiri and are aiming to restore the club to their former glories, while creating the basis for a financially sound club.

The bid would also make sure Everton can move to their new stadium.

Moshiri is in the process of reviewing the bids that have been made and he is expected to pick one to grant exclusivity to within the next few days.

Everton have also been claimed to be at risk of breaching PSR rules again by the end of this month’s accounting period.