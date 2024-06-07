Leicester City have held initial talks with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, according to talkSPORT.

Cooper was sacked as Forest boss in the recently concluded season, with Nuno coming in to eventually keep the side in the Premier League.

Despite being sacked, Cooper’s stock remains high and Leicester are looking at him as a possible appointment.

The Foxes have held initial talks over the position with the former Nottingham Forest boss.

Cooper could face competition for the role from ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who Leicester are also looking at.

The Foxes would be interested in Potter as an option, but they may not be able to afford him.

Enzo Maresca recently quit the manager’s job at Leicester to head to become Chelsea boss and the Foxes need a new man at the helm.

Leicester will want to act quickly to appoint a new manager as they plan for life back in the Premier League following promotion.