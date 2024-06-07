Millwall target Japhet Tanganga wants to take his time to consider his future following his release by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports News.

Tanganga’s contract with Tottenham has been due to expire this summer and with Spurs not triggering an extension he is being released.

Millwall, where the defender spent time on loan last season, are keen to bring him back, while Tanganga also has interest from Luton Town.

Clubs in Serie A are keeping close tabs on the defender, but Tanganga is in no rush to decide on his future.

He wants to take time to think about his future and look at all the offers on his table before he decides what to do.

Joining Millwall or Luton on a permanent basis would mean dropping down into the Championship.

Moving abroad could be an attractive option for Tanganga depending upon which clubs put offers to him.

He progressed through the youth set-up at Tottenham and was handed his debut by current Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho.