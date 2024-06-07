Liverpool face needing to pay around £40m if they are to be able to hand Arne Slot a player he worked with last season and who he is showing interest in taking to Anfield now, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Slot is now in position as the successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and is assessing the squad he has inherited.

The Dutchman is unlikely to have as much power as Klopp did to dictate transfer business, but he will have an input and is keen on one of his former Feyenoord players.

Slot is an admirer of Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh, who spent the season on loan at Feyenoord, and feels that he has the potential to become one of the best young forwards in the European game.

He would be keen on seeing Minteh at Anfield, but while Newcastle are now reluctantly prepared to consider selling as they battle to remain within PSR rules, they want a big fee.

Liverpool face paying around £40m if they are to be able to land Minteh.

Newcastle paid only £6.5m to sign him from Danish side OB last summer and a sale for that amount would represent a big profit.

He played on a regular basis under Slot last term and helped the side to win the Dutch Cup.