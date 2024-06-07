West Ham have a verbal agreement in place with Palmeiras for the signature of teenage winger Luis Guilherme, with a medical to happen next week, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been in talks with the Brazilian outfit for the signature of the 18-year-old winger for a couple of weeks.

Earlier this week it appeared that West Ham could lose out on the player due to interest from Saudi Arabia but the Hammers continued to persist with the negotiations.

The talks appeared to be back on track recently when West Ham obtained permission to put Guilherme through a medical.

It has been claimed that a deal is finally in place between the two clubs for the winger’s transfer and the medical will happen in England next week.

The two clubs have worked out a verbal agreement that would see the Brazilian move to the London Stadium.

West Ham have agreed to pay a fee of €23m and will pay another €7m in add-ons as part of the deal.

The Hammers have also agreed to include a 20 per cent sell-on clause to further sweeten the agreement for Palmeiras.