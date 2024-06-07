Talk that Premier League outfit Wolves have submitted a £7m bid to Salernitana for their striker Boulaye Dia is wide of the mark, according to talkSPORT.

Dia joined Salernitana in the summer of 2022 from Spanish side Villarreal on loan and the Italians saw enough of him to then sign him on a permanent basis.

The centre forward saw last season marred with injuries and scored only four times in 17 league appearances.

Salernitana suffered relegation last season and the 27-year-old forward is expected to leave.

Wolves are long standing admirers of Dia, as the Midlands outfit wanted to sign him last summer.

It has been suggested that Wolves have already submitted a £7m bid for Dia to the now Serie B outfit.

But it has been claimed that there is no truth in the claims of Wolves submitting a £7m bid for the striker.

Dia has two more years left on his contract and the Italian outfit paid a £12m transfer fee for the forward’s signature.