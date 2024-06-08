Aston Villa could find themselves tested with an offer for one of their defenders from Italian giants AC Milan this summer.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a full-back this summer and the club are looking at several options across Europe.

They have been linked with an interest in Tottenham’s Emerson Royal but it has been claimed that he is not their priority target.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), AC Milan are assessing the possibility of signing Aston Villa’s Matty Cash this summer.

AC Milan chief scout Geoffrey Moncada was recently in England and held talks over a potential move for the Aston Villa defender.

Cash still has a contract until 2027 with Villa and the club are likely to demand at least €30m before agreeing to sell him.

However, the Serie A giants are convinced that they can get him for something less in the upcoming transfer window.

Cash is their top target and AC Milan are working hard behind the scenes to try and take him to the San Siro.