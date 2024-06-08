Aston Villa are looking towards balancing the books before the end of this month and backing boss Unai Emery, meaning there will be changes in the squad over the coming months.

Emery has a campaign in the Champions League to plan for after he guided Aston Villa to a top four finish in the recently concluded season.

Strength in depth will be a key requirement from the Spaniard as he looks for his Villa side to battle on all fronts.

A strong goalkeeping department will be vital for Aston Villa, but experienced number 2 Robin Olsen is not sure what his future holds.

The goalkeeper has just a year remaining on his contract at Villa Park and though he is set to report back for pre-season, he admits that his experience in football has taught him that he simply cannot rule anything out.

Olsen, asked about his future, told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen (via Fobolltransfers): “Now I am here with the national team and then after this it will be a holiday, so we will see.

“I have a contract and I am set to go back for the pre-season camp, but I have also learned that anything can happen in this business.”

Aston Villa have so far made no moves towards convincing the Sweden international to sign a new contract, meaning this summer could be their last opportunity to bank a significant fee from his sale.