Juventus are making progress in talks with Aston Villa with regards to a potential swap deal involving Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie.

Luiz has been identified as one of the top targets for Juventus this summer and the club are pushing hard to take him to Italy.

Juventus have offered McKennie to Aston Villa as part of a deal that would see the Brazilian move to Turin.

Aston Villa have been reluctant to lose Luiz but the club need to bring in money from a sale before the end of the month.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the negotiations between the two clubs are progressing with regards to the swap.

Aston Villa’s need for sale has forced them to sit at the negotiating table and discuss a deal involving Luiz and McKennie.

There is still no agreement but Juventus are confident of getting a deal over the line before the end of the month.

Aston Villa are demanding €40m from Luiz’s sale with Juventus rating McKennie at €25m and there is still some distance between the two clubs.