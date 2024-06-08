Goalkeeper Elia Caprile has revealed a message that he was given by Empoli’s former number 1 when he joined and they headed to Tottenham Hotspur.

Caprile, who was on the books at Leeds United from 2020 until a 2022 move to Bari, slotted in as Empoli’s number 1 this season, on loan from Napoli.

The Italian had a tough task as he was following in the footsteps of Italy international Guglielmo Vicario, but he received the blessing of the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Empoli signed Caprile on loan from Napoli to replace Vicario, but he did not start the season because of an injury and had to wait until December to get into the team.

However, he was the first choice for Empoli in the latter half of the season and Caprile admitted that Vicario provided him with confidence on his way out of the club.

He stressed that the Spurs goalkeeper messaged him to let him know that he was the perfect person to replace him in the Empoli goal.

Caprile told SportWeek (via Tutto Mercato): “Vicario was very nice.

“We signed on the same day, he with Tottenham and I with Empoli.

“And he wrote to me that I was the right person to replace him.”

Vicario has impressed at Tottenham since moving to England and it remains to be seen whether Caprile might return to English football at some point, having had a stint with Leeds United.