Sheffield Wednesday must complete a deal with French side Angers after thrashing out personal terms with the club’s defender Yan Valery, according to the BBC.

Danny Rohl is pushing ahead with his task of strengthening his squad after miraculously scripting Wednesday’s Championship survival last season.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss wants to bring in players who have experience of playing in English football and has his eyes on former Southampton defender Valery.

He is currently at Angers in France and Sheffield Wednesday are pushing to take him to Hillsborough ahead of the new season.

The Tunisian previously worked under Rohl when the latter was part of the Southampton coaching set-up.

He is keen on the move and personal terms on a contract have already been worked out between the player and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, there is still no agreement between the two clubs for Valery to return to England this summer.

The Owls will have to complete a deal with Angers if they are to proceed.

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of getting a deal over the line with Angers as well for the signature of the Tunisian.