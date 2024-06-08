Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Sampdoria’s 17-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni, who is also on the radar of Juventus and Torino.

Sampdoria signed the young defender from Padova on loan with an option to buy set at €1.5m in the last winter transfer window.

His performances in Serie B for Samp have turned heads and there is already talk of Juventus and Torino considering signing him this summer.

However, news of his talent has also left the Italian shores and Leoni is attracting interest from the Premier League as well.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham also have their eyes on the young centre-back ahead of the summer.

For the moment, Tottenham are only monitoring his situation and it is yet to develop into anything concrete.

However, it could change soon and Spurs could compete with Torino and Juventus for his signature this summer.

Sampdoria are planning to take up the option on Leoni this summer and then listen to offers for him in a bid to generate a hefty profit from his sale.