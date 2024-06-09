Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Brajan Gruda has admitted his admiration for Bayern Munich, who are also interested in the Mainz winger.

Gruda caught the eye in the Bundesliga this season with his performances for Mainz as they finished in 13th spot.

The winger is now a wanted man this summer and has suitors in the Premier League, that include Aston Villa and Newcastle, and within Germany.

Gruda has Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on his tail, while Bayern Munich are keen and the winger has admitted he dreamed of playing for the Allianz Arena side while a child.

Asked if a move to Bayern Munich would be a dream, Gruda told German daily Bild (via FCBinside): “Absolutely. Every footballer dreams of playing for Bayern as a child.”

Any club that want to sign Gruda this summer face needing to dig deep into their transfer funds as Mainz are claimed to be looking for up to €50m to let him go.

Just 20 years old, Mainz feel Gruda is full of potential, while he is already in the Germany squad.

Gruda did not make the final Germany squad for Euro 2024 as a calf injury forced him to leave the training camp this summer early.

The winger came through the youth ranks at Mainz and made his debut last year.