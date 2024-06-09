Tottenham Hotspur are ‘not an easy nut to crack’ for AC Milan as the Rossoneri look to land a player who continues to be regarded as a top target at the Italian Serie A club.

The Rossoneri are set to bring in Paulo Fonseca to replace Stefano Pioli and are keen to try to back the Portuguese in the transfer market.

The Italian side want to deliver a wing-back to Fonseca and have been looking towards Tottenham’s Emerson Royal.

Royal is claimed to be ready to move on from Tottenham this summer to secure regular game time, while AC Milan have met with his agent.

Tottenham though, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, are ‘not an easy nut to crack’ and are ‘not willing to give discounts’ on the wing-back.

It is suggested that Spurs will want around €20m for Royal, while €18m might be the sum AC Milan can settle on.

The Rossoneri have other options in mind too, with Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Lille’s Tiago Santos both on their radar.

At present though, AC Milan are focusing on Royal and would like to bring the Brazilian to the San Siro this summer.