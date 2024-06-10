Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea remain opposed to selling Liverpool target Levi Colwill in this summer’s transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues, who have just appointed Maresca, are under pressure to make player sales by the end of this month to balance the books for PSR purposes.

Selling academy products such as Conor Gallagher or Colwill would be of maximum benefit for Chelsea when it comes to their PSR calculations.

Liverpool are long time suitors of Colwill and have been consistently linked with him, with the Reds expected to sign another centre-back this summer.

Chelsea though will not do business for Colwill.

Despite PSR worries, the Blues consider Colwill to be an important part of their project and a key player for the future.

They are determined to put Colwill at the disposal of new boss Maresca.

Chelsea only locked Colwill down to a six-year contract last summer and will be looking for him to continue his development next term.