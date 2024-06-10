Fulham are agreeing a bargain deal to sign Burnley loan star Jacob Bruun Larsen from his parent club Hoffenheim, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The winger joined Burnley on a season-long loan last summer and made 32 appearances in the Premier League for the Clarets.

Bruun Larsen’s performances impressed Burnley and they held talks with Hoffenheim in a bid to keep him on a permanent basis, but those hopes look to have been dashed.

Now Fulham want to strengthen their attacking department and Bruun Larsen has caught their eye.

He is set to enter the final year of his contract with Hoffenheim and the German club are ready to part ways with him for the right price.

And it has been claimed that the Cottagers are swooping in to sign the Danish winger on a bargain £6m deal.

Fulham are short in the left-wing department and they are still in talks with Willian to find an agreement to extend his stay.

Bruun Larsen is the player that Fulham want and they look to be in pole position to keep him and in the process leave Burnley disappointed.