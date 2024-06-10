Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Malachy Boateng could be on his way to Northampton Town with the Cobblers pushing for a deal for the 21-year-old, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Though the young midfielder has not played senior football with the Eagles yet, he enjoyed success in Scotland where he spent time on loan.

A spell at Queen’s Park yielded 41 appearances in 2022/23, while at Dundee he played 36 matches last season.

Boateng has yet again been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace this summer with League One emerging as his most possible destination.

Stevenage had been the club hot on Boateng’s heels until now.

But Boro have now been overtaken by fellow League One outfit Northampton Town.

The Cobblers are pushing to get a deal over the line in the coming days.

Fearing that their deal has now been stolen, Stevenage have turned their focus elsewhere and have even identified an alternative.