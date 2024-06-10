Dutch side PEC Zwolle are not keen on selling Anselmo MacNulty despite interest from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old defender joined Zwolle last summer following a promising loan spell at fellow Dutch outfit NAC Breda, in the Dutch second tier.

MacNulty quickly adapted to the demands of the Eredivisie with Zwolle and made 31 appearances at left-back for them in the league over the course of the recently concluded season.

His displays have been enough for Leeds to show interest, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Zwolle though are firmly opposed to selling MacNulty as they have already lost two defenders in the shape of Sam Kersten and Bram van Polen.

MacNulty, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, may have a different view if Leeds come calling and present the opportunity of an Elland Road move.

Leeds though will find reluctant sellers in Zwolle.

MacNulty was born in Spain and spent time in the youth ranks at Real Betis before moving to Germany with Wolfsburg.

The defender’s current deal with Zwolle still has another two years left to run on it.