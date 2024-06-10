Manchester United have yet to confirm what they plan to do with their manager Erik ten Hag, while one of the contenders to take over is dreaming of being given the opportunity.

Ten Hag has come under fire for Manchester United’s poor Premier League season and performance in Europe, despite pulling off a shock by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

While no decision has been communicated on Ten Hag, the field to replace him has been thinning out.

Kieran McKenna penned a new contract at Ipswich Town, while Thomas Tuchel has decided to take a break from football.

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi remains a possible appointment and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, he is dreaming of taking the Manchester United job.

De Zerbi parted ways with Brighton by mutual consent at the end of the season after not seeing eye to eye with the club about the way forward.

An ambitious manager, De Zerbi was also linked with the job at Chelsea before they appointed Enzo Maresca.

Manchester United are soon expected to make a decision on Ten Hag and it remains unclear which way they might go.