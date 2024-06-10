Portuguese side Braga want to sign Wolves star Chiquinho on loan with an option to buy and they are in contact with the Molineux outfit to complete the deal as soon as possible

The 24-year-old winger is a product of the Sporting Lisbon academy system and joined Wolves in the winter of 2022.

Last summer, Wolves loaned out Chiquinho to Portuguese outfit Familcao, where the winger impressed with his performances.

He scored five times in 27 league appearances and is now attracting attention from Sporting Lisbon and Braga.

Sporting Lisbon have already approached the Wolves winger’s agents regarding a move out of Molineux in the upcoming window.

Chiquinho’s representatives have informed the Portuguese outfit that Wolves will need a fee in the region of €10m to part ways with the winger.

However, Braga are keen on signing him and according to journalist Bruno Andrade the Portuguese outfit want to sign Chiquinho on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Braga are currently in talks with Wolves and they are eager to complete the deal as soon as possible.

Chiquinho will initially start pre-season with Wolves, but he could be Portugal bound after that.