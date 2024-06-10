West Ham United have made an enquiry with Udinese about their 23-year-old defender Nehuen Perez, though they are not the only club interested in the player.

Perez enjoyed an impressive campaign with Udinese last season, playing in 36 of the club’s 38 Serie A games, helping them avoid relegation.

Clubs have been alerted to his potential and Udinese could be forced to field offers for him in the summer.

In England, West Ham have interest in signing Perez in the summer.

According to Sky Italia, the Hammers under new manager Julen Lopetegui, have even gone on to make an enquiry with the Italian club about doing a deal.

Napoli tried to sign the player in January by offering a fee in the region of €16m for him but the move never materialised.

It therefore remains to be seen how much West Ham have to offer to get a deal over the line for Perez.

Perez, who has been capped by Argentina at international level, has a contract with Udinese running until the summer of 2027.