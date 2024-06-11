At least five clubs from England, Spain and Italy have shown interest in signing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old has been on Aston Villa’s books since January last year and has notched up 49 appearances for them, scoring eight goals.

Duran has been linked with a move away from Villa Park as he seeks regular game time and Chelsea have been keen on him.

They are not the only club who are fans of the 20-year-old attacker though, with more than a few joining them.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Manchester United, Fulham, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have all joined Enzo Maresca’s team in the race to sign Duran.

As things stand for now, the prospect has a good chance of leaving Villa Park in the summer.

The player is expected to fetch a significant fee given that he has a contract with Aston Villa running until the summer of 2028.

Aston Villa are looking to raise funds to make sure they stay within PSR rules and it remains to be seen if Duran might be sold before the end of the month.