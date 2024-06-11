Bayern Munich have now held initial talks for the signature of Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Brajan Gruda this summer.

The 20-year-old winger is rated highly and has been heavily linked with a move away from Mainz in the upcoming transfer window.

Gruda has suitors in the Premier League, where Aston Villa and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the winger this summer.

Bayern Munich also hold an interest in Gruda, but the club were reportedly unwilling to spend a considerable fee on a young talent.

However, the strategy seems to have shifted as according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the German giants are now keen to sign him.

Bayern Munich have made the first moves for Gruda and have held initial talks over trying to take him to Bavaria.

However, the German giants are yet to hold any talks with Mainz with regards to signing the young winger.

Mainz are likely to demand a considerable fee before agreeing to sell Gruda in the summer transfer window.

Gruda has admitted that Bayern Munich are his dream, which is bad news for his Premier League suitors.