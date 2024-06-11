Celtic’s interest in Austria and Salernitana centre-back Flavius Daniliuc is concrete.

The 23-year-old centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg where he impressed.

Red Bull Salzburg may like to keep him but they are yet to make a decision on whether to take up the option they agreed to when they signed him from Salernitana on loan in January.

It was claimed that Rangers are also interested in Daniliuc, but this now appears to have been a mistake in the Austrian media, where interest should have been credited to Celtic.

There is not yet any indication Rangers are also chasing Daniliuc.

Daniliuc is indeed interesting Celtic, and according to the German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Bhoys’ interest in the centre-back is concrete.

It has been claimed that Brendan Rodgers has concrete interest in signing Daniliuc in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Celtic boss wants to build on last season’s league and cup double win and further strengthen his squad in the coming months.

Daniliuc has been included in the Austria squad for Euro 2024 and good performances in the tournament might increase interest in him.