West Ham United are back in the hunt for Corinthians forward Wesley Gassova and though the Brazilian side are prepared to sell, they have a strict condition for any deal.

The Hammers are pushing to bring in top talents from South America and are in process of signing Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

They have also been trying to land Corinthians attacker Wesley, but were unable to agree a deal.

Now they are back in the hunt and have signalled to Corinthians that they want to reach an agreement for Wesley in this summer’s transfer window, according to Goal Brasil.

West Ham have had a deal worth €18m rejected, but it suggested they will likely go above €20m to try to sign the 19-year-old.

Corinthians value Wesley at €30m, but the biggest sticking point may be the timing of a move.

The Brazilian club are open to selling Wesley, but are firm in their view that they will not let the forward go this summer.

Corinthians are prepared let Wesley go, but only want him to move in January 2025.

The jury is out on whether that would be acceptable for West Ham as they bid to strengthen their squad for next term.