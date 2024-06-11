Belgian side Genk want to waste no time on their bid to complete the transfer of Celtic forward Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Genk, who finished fifth in the Championship group in the Belgian top flight last season, want to boost their firepower next term.

The club have identified Celtic attacker Oh as the man they want to bring in and talks with the Scottish champions have been opened.

Genk have spoken to Oh’s camp and, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, they want to waste no time in doing the deal.

Getting the Korean in through the door quickly is Genk’s priority.

The 23-year-old made just 20 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic this season, scoring five times.

Oh struggled to convince and could now be set to bring his time at Parkhead to an end.

Celtic have Oh under contract until the summer of 2028 and snapped him up in the January transfer window last year.