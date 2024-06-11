Everton, Wolves and Southampton must all raise funds before they can pursue Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to Sky Sports News.

Broja has long been linked with a move away from Chelsea but a permanent move is yet to happen.

He spent the second half of the season on loan at Fulham but failed to find the back of the net in any of the eight games he played for the Cottagers.

Chelsea want to cash in on Broja to help them stay within PSR rules by the end of the month and the player does have interest.

Everton, Southampton and Wolves would all like to snap up Broja from Chelsea.

However, all three sides need to bring in money in order to be able to afford to make a move for Broja.

Outside England, AC Milan have been closely watching progress and could make a move for Broja irrespective of what happens with Joshua Zirkzee.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the Albanian international, who has a contract with Chelsea running until the summer of 2028, specially as the 30th June PSR deadline approaches.