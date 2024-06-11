England boss Gareth Southgate is the manager that Manchester United would ideally like to appoint, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United have still not communicated a decision on current boss Erik ten Hag, despite talking to other managers.

Thomas Tuchel is not expected to take over at Old Trafford following talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while Kieran McKenna signed a new deal with Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils have been linked with England boss Southgate as a possible option, but there have been contrary claims over whether the 53-year-old is a genuine contender.

However, it is suggested that in an ideal world, Manchester United would want to appoint the Three Lions manager.

Southgate has impressed with his work at major tournaments while England boss and could put another feather in his cap this summer at Euro 2024.

He has been in the England hot seat since 2016 and is well used to dealing with a pressure cooker environment.

Southgate though is fully focused on Euro 2024 and Manchester United need to make plans and preparations for next season.

Appointing Southgate looks off the table for Manchester United at present, as the speculation over Ten Hag’s future continues to burn, with little sign of Sir Jim Ratcliffe putting out the fire.