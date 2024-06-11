Sheffield Wednesday are likely to give departing Sheffield United defender Max Lowe a medical towards the end of this week, according to The Star.

Lowe is nearing the end of his contract at Bramall Lane and will leave Sheffield United on a free transfer at the end of this month.

The Owls, who dramatically avoided relegation from the Championship last season, want him on their books for next season.

In fact, Danny Rohl’s side are in advanced talks with Lowe and could conclude the signing in the coming days.

It is claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are planning to give Lowe a medical towards the end of this week.

The Derby County academy graduate has been on Sheffield United’s books since 2020 but has managed just 53 appearances for them.

Owls boss Rohl wants to strengthen his side to kick up up the Championship table next season, banishing any worries of another relegation battle.

Defender Lowe has substantial experience of the Championship, having enjoyed 87 outings in the division.