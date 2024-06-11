Sunderland managerial target Liam Rosenior has emerged as a strong contender to become the next Burnley boss, according to talkSPORT.

Burnley are looking to bring in a new manager to succeed Vincent Kompany, who left the club to become the Bayern Munich boss this summer.

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is a contender for the job and has held talks with Burnley.

However, it has been claimed that Rosenior has also emerged as a strong candidate to become the next Burnley manager.

The 39-year-old is a wanted manager in the Championship despite getting sacked by Hull City at the end of last season.

Many feel he did a great job in getting Hull to the cusp of the playoffs last season and is rated highly at several clubs.

Sunderland have spoken to Rosenior about their managerial vacancy and he has been considered to be the favourite for the Stadium of Light post.

However, Burnley are also an option for the young coach, who has avoided jumping into a new job since leaving Hull.

He would have a much bigger budget at Burnley than at Sunderland, with the Clarets boosted by Premier League parachute payments.