The agent of West Ham United target Matias Soule is holding talks with two Premier League sides as Juventus look to cash in on him.

Soule spent last season away from his parent club Juventus and showed promise for Frosinone.

In the 36 Serie A matches he played for the club, he made 14 goal contributions, though his efforts were not enough to keep his team in the top flight.

A host of sides showed interest in Soule in the January transfer window, but this summer Juventus could cash in.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Martin Guastadisegno, the agent of the 21-year-old, is in talks with two Premier League clubs.

West Ham have been linked with an interest in him, but it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are one of those holding talks.

Juventus are expected to give the go-ahead to a deal if a bid in the region of €40m arrives.

It is suggested that an official bid is expected to arrive for the winger on Thursday.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United were credited with an interest in Soule last month.