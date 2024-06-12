Arsenal have spoken to the agent of a top striker, but Chelsea appear to have slipped out of the picture, with no move for the player expected before July.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his attacking unit and signing another striker is on the club’s agenda.

Benjamin Sesko has been a key target for Arsenal, but the striker has decided not to leave RB Leipzig this summer and is signing a new deal.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, an expensive option, remains of interest to Arsenal and, according to Italian outlet Il Roma (via CalcioNapoli24), the Gunners have spoken to his agent.

Chelsea have also shown interest, but it is claimed they are now slipping out of the picture.

Paris Saint-Germain remain keen, but they have not made any moves towards discussing a swoop, while Saudi Arabia is an option.

It is suggested that Osimhen could receive an offer worth €40m per year from Saudi Arabia.

No move though is expected to happen before July and Osimhen is keen to wait to see if an opportunity to play in the Premier League becomes concrete.

Napoli have looked at Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as a possible replacement for Osimhen, with a loan deal eyed, but the Blues will not play ball on those terms.