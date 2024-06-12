Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on one of their defensive targets in the shape of Hiroki Ito as he is poised to join Bayern Munich.

Ito hugely impressed with a Stuttgart side that finished above Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season and secured Champions League football.

The displays the Japanese put in did not go unnoticed and he has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to sign another centre-back, but he will not be able to get Ito.

Bayern Munich have rapidly swung into action and, according to German daily Bild, are on the brink of signing him.

Ito has a €30m release clause in his contract, which has made the deal a straightforward one for the Bavarians to do.

The only thing now missing is Ito putting pen to paper on a Bayern Munich contract.

Ito has also been of interest to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, but he looks to be Allianz Arena bound.