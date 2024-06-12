Burnley linked boss Liam Rosenior has pulled out of the race to become the Sunderland manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rosenior is one of the most wanted managers in the Championship following his shock dismissal from Hull at the end of last season.

Sunderland were looking at him as their potential target and the 39-year-old was interviewed for the job in recent days.

The Black Cats were hoping to interview him for the second time before taking a call on their next manager.

However, Rosenior has pulled out of the second interview and is no longer interested in the Sunderland job.

The former Hull boss pondered over the opportunity at the Stadium of Light before backing out of the race.

He is now a contender for the job at Burnley as well, with the Clarets looking to bring in a new manager this summer.

Sunderland will now have to fork out a hefty compensation if they want to snare Martin Cifuentes out of Queens Park Rangers as their lengthy managerial hunt goes on.