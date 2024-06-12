Southampton’s sister club in Turkey, Goztepe, would now receive two players from Trabzonspor if Saints agree to allow one of their stars to return to the Black Sea Storm.

Saints had players out on loan over the course of the season, but following Russell Martin guiding them back to the Premier League are now assessing the squad they will need in the top flight.

One player that Southampton loaned out following their relegation was striker Paul Onuachu, who headed to Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor want the powerful striker, who scored 15 times in 21 Turkish Super Lig outings, back and have been holding talks with Southampton.

Their latest offer, to sign Onuachu on loan with an obligation to buy, included letting Southampton’s Turkish sister club Goztepe have a player.

Now, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet (via Sabah), the proposal has been improved further.

Now Trabzonspor are prepared to send two players to Goztepe as part of the deal.

As part of a deal for another Southampton player last summer, Mislav Orsic, Trabzonspor sent defender Taha Altikardes to Gozetpe.

He has flourished with the club and Goztepe could be tempted by landing further players from Trabzonspor.