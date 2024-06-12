Tottenham Hotspur talent Will Lankshear is attracting interest from a long line of clubs in the Championship and Europe, who are eyeing a loan move this summer, according to football.london.

Tottenham snapped up the young forward from the Sheffield United academy in 2022 and he has been a revelation for the club.

Lankshear is yet to make his senior debut but the 19-year-old was prolific for the Tottenham Under-21s, scoring 18 times in 19 Premier League 2 appearances.

He has two years left on his contract and Tottenham have no intention of selling the player this summer.

However, it has been claimed that several clubs are interested in signing Lankshear on loan in the upcoming window.

Several clubs in the Championship, including Middlesbrough, have been tracking his exploits for the Spurs Under-21s and want to sign him on loan this summer.

There are clubs in Europe as well who have their eyes on Lankshear ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to want to take a look at the teenage forward in pre-season before a decision is taken over his future.