Richard Keys has taken a dig at Manchester United for their decision to stick with Erik ten Hag, despite a season of disappointment.

Manchester United’s decision-makers have come to the conclusion that they will continue with their manager for the last two years and even talk to him about a new contract.

The decision has not gone down well with Keys, who has been critical of Ten Hag’s performance as manager of the Red Devils.

Reviewing Manchester United’s 2023/24 season where they finished at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League and were the eighth team in the Premier League, with the only silver lining being the FA Cup win, Keys insisted that Ten Hag ended as the fourth choice for his own job.

The veteran broadcaster indicated his astonishment at a new contract for Ten Hag.

“Worst PL season of all time. Bottom of the easiest CL group”, Keys wrote on X.

“A flukey Cup win versus a team struggling after a week of title celebrations in a final they shouldn’t even have been in.

“Ten Hag was 4th choice for his own job.

“That’s funny enough but now they’re giving him a new deal?”

Manchester United had been linked with a number of names to replace their Dutch boss with Thomas Frank, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate being among them.