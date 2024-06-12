Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol has revealed that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric helped him during his initial days with the Croatia national team and wants to win Euro 2024 for him.

The 22-year-old Manchester City defender had an impressive first season with the Sky Blues and he is part of Croatia’s Euro 2024 squad.

Gvardiol has featured a total of 30 times for his national team and was part of the 2022 World Cup squad that finished third.

The Manchester City star debuted in 2021 against Belgium and he revealed that Croatia captain Mordric supported and advised him during his early days with the national team.

Gvardiol also stressed that Modric has done so much for the Croatia national team and the Manchester City defender believes that the only way to honour the 38-year-old is by winning the European Championship.

“I think the only way we could honour him and his legacy would be to go all the way to the end in this EURO and win the trophy”, Gvardiol told the UEFA Euro 2024 media team.

“He has done so much for the national team as well as for us young players.

“I remember the first time I joined the team, he provided so much support and advice.

“He remembers when he was young and started playing for the national team and how much he was helped by the older guys in the team at that time.

“This is our chance and I sincerely hope we will make it happen together.”

Croatia will begin their European Championship journey against the two-time champions of the tournament, Spain, on Saturday