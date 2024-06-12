Serbia international Dusan Tadic has stated that he is not too concerned with England’s result against Iceland last week and stressed that everybody knows the quality the Three Lions possess.

England, who were the runners-up of the 2020 European Championship, want to get their hands on the trophy this time.

However, going into their 2024 European Championship opener against Serbia on Sunday, Gareth Southgate’s England have only managed to secure one win out of their last five games.

Last week, Southgate’s side came under heavy scrutiny after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Iceland; however, Tadic thinks that the Three Lions approached the Iceland game as a preparation match for the upcoming European Championship.

The Serbia national team captain believes that several first-team players who did not start in the Iceland game, will make a return in Southgate’s starting line-up on Sunday for the game against Serbia.

And he added that everybody is aware of the quality England’s 2024 European Championship squad possess.

When asked about Serbia’s upcoming clash against England, Tadic told the Serbian media: “The English? They lost to Iceland in the last game, but I got the impression they weren’t too excited about it.

“We all know what quality they have, they wanted to do some good training rather than being focused on the result.

“They didn’t have several players in the line-up who will certainly start against us.”

Southgate’s side will be keen to start the tournament in a positive manner against Serbia at the Veltins Arena on Sunday before they face Denmark on Thursday.